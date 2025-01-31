Miami Heat Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Talented 3-Point Shooter
Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
While he is having a down year, the 32-year-old could still be a valuable trade asset.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Miami Heat are among the teams with an interest in Bogdanovic.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Bogdanovic, league sources told HoopsHype."
Outside of this season, Bogdanovic has been among the most talented three-point shooters in the NBA.
He has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 473 games for the Hawks and Kings.
During the 2021 season, Bogdanovic helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals.
The Heat are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On Saturday, the Heat will resume action when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-25 record in 47 games.
They recently got bad news when star forward Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.