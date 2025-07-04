Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In 3x NBA All-Star
Bradley Beal was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA.
That said, the former Florida star has had a disappointing two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns.
According to Duane Rankin of azcentral, the two sides have been considering a buyout.
Via Rankin: "Sources: Phoenix Suns discussing possible Bradley Beal buyout"
If Beal were to end up on the open market, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line report that the Miami Heat would be a team with an interest in signing the former All-Star.
Beal finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "I'll try to explain as simply as I can:
A buyout is not the issue. The Suns can buy out Beal (or just straight waive him) and eat whatever the resulting is on the books this season and next.
It's waiving and stretching that becomes the issue. You can't carry more than 15% of the cap in stretched money. Beal's full amount + the stretched money Phoenix already has on the books is too much.
In order to be able to stretch Beal, the Suns would need him to give up a chunk of salary in a buyout."
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He spent his first 11 seasons playing for the Washington Wizards.