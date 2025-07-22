Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In NBA Champion Guard
Gary Payton II had a solid season for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oregon State star had averages of 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On July 22, Payton II is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Miami Heat are a team with an interest in Payton II.
Via Sidery: "Gary Payton II has generated recent free agent interest from the Bucks, Heat, Lakers, Suns, and also a potential return to the Warriors.
Payton is one of the best remaining on-ball defenders in free agency."
Payton II has been a very valuable role player over his nine seasons in the NBA.
He has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 2022 NBA Champion has career averages of 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 270 games.
As for the Heat, they finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They were the first NBA team to make the NBA playoffs (as a 10th seed).
That said, the Heat got swept by Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
Via StatMuse (on April 26): "Gary Payton II in the 4th quarter alone:
11 PTS
5/5 FG
110 TS%
+8"