Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Trading For NBA Champion
P.J. Tucker is currently a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 1.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 31 games (10 starts) for the 76ers and Clippers.
However, the 14-year veteran is away from the team.
Via NBA Reporter Chris Haynes: "Sources: Los Angeles Clippers granted permission for PJ Tucker’s agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade. Both sides continue working together while the veteran remains away from the team waiting for an opportunity to contribute to winning."
On Thursday, Kelly Iko and Law Murray of The Athletic reported that the Miami Heat are among several teams with an interest in Tucker.
Via Iko: "A number of contenders — including the 76ers, Heat, Bucks and Suns — have held trade conversations with P.J. Tucker’s representation, sources told myself and @LawMurrayTheNU. The 14-year veteran remains away from the team, hopeful for a solution."
Tucker played one season with the Heat (2021-22).
That year, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range.
Murray also reported more details.
Via Murray: "The Clippers have made it very clear they do not want to simply waive PJ Tucker or stretch his deal or buy out his contract.
If a team wants him, they can have him. The question is going to revolve around when. Suns, Heat have an open roster spot."
Tucker has career averages of 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
He won the 2021 NBA Championship as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.