Miami Heat Reportedly Make Coaching Staff Decision
The Miami Heat have been one of the best organizations in the NBA for two decades.
One of the biggest reasons for their success is their coaching staff led by Erik Spoelstra.
2011 NBA Champion Caron Butler has been an assistant on his staff for four seasons, and on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Heat have given him a contract extension.
Via Wojnarowski: "Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler has agreed on a new four-year deal to remain on Erik Spoelstra’s staff, Butler’s attorney Raymond Brothers tells ESPN. Butler — a 16-year NBA playing veteran — has spent four years as an assistant with the Heat."
The Heat made the NBA Finals in 2023, but are coming off a year where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).
That said, they were playing without their best player (Jimmy Butler).
As for (Caron) Butler, he was the tenth pick in the 2002 NBA Draft out of UConn.
He played 14 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages were 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 881 regular season games.
Butler has played in 65 NBA playoff games (49 starts) and won the 2011 title with the Mavs when they beat LeBron James and the Heat.