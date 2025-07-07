Miami Heat Reportedly Make Major Trade For 10-Year NBA Veteran
Norman Powell is coming off an All-Star caliber season for the LA Clippers.
The 32-year-old had averages of 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 60 games.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Powell is being traded to the Miami Heat (as part of a three-team deal).
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Clippers, Jazz and Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz, sources tell ESPN."
Powell was the 46th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers over ten seasons.
Charania also reported: "Miami is acquiring a major scoring punch in Powell while the Clippers find a dynamic lob threat. Both Powell and Collins are coming off strong seasons. Utah has turned Collins' expiring deal into an asset in the form of a second-rounder in return."
Kyle Anderson had been with Miami for part of one season.
He finished last year with averages of 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Meanwhile, Love was with the Heat for part of three seasons.
The five-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.