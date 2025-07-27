Miami Heat Reportedly On Verge Of Signing Summer League Standout
Gabe Madsen played for the Golden State Warriors at NBA Summer League (after going undrafted last month).
The 24-year-old had a game where he put up 22 points that caught a lot of attention on social media.
According to Jon Chepkevich, Madsen is now signing a deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Chepkevich: "Following his NBA Summer League run with the Warriors, Gabe Madsen has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Miami Heat, I’m told.
Impressed with a 22-point outburst on 6 made threes in less than 17 minutes played against the Jazz in Las Vegas."
Madsen played five seasons of college basketball at Cincinnati and Utah.
He finished his final year with averages of 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Have confirmed undrafted Utah guard Gabe Madsen working toward an Exhibit 10 tryout contract with the Heat. An agreement would make him 17th player under contract, four shy of NBA offseason maximum. No signing yet."
The Heat have a strong history of getting the most out of prospects who went undrafted.
Madsen could end up being a good addition to their G League team (and training camp roster).
Via @greenlightbball: "Madsen impressed in Summer League for GSW. He now goes to training camp in Miami, where he will have a chance to compete for a roster / G League spot."