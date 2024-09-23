Miami Heat Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Nassir Little is coming off a year where he appeared in 45 games for the Phoenix Suns.
The former North Carolina star averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, the Suns waived Little.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on August 21: "The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal."
On Monday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported that Little will sign a deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Haynes: "Free agent wing Nassir Little has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, league source tells me."
Little was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before joining the Suns, he had spent his first four seasons in Portland.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 237 games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games (with the Suns and Trail Blazers).
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).