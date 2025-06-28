Miami Heat Reportedly Sign Player For $24 Million
Davion Mitchell began the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Raptors.
That said, he was traded to the Miami Heat during the middle of the season.
The former Baylor star finished his year with averages of 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Michell is re-signing with Miami.
Via Charania: "Restricted free agent Davion Mitchell intends to sign a two-year, $24 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. Heat officials and Mitchell's agent, Josh Beauregard-Bell of Wasserman, negotiated the new fully guaranteed contract."
Mitchell was the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has played four total seasons for the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 301 games.
Charania also wrote: "Mitchell averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in 30 games with the Heat and shot a career-high 40% from 3 for the season. He ranked top-5 in field-goal percentage allowed as a contesting defender (among players to contest 500+ shots), per ESPN Research."
The Heat were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
After making the NBA playoffs by winning their way through the play-in tournament, the Heat got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.