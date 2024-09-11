Fastbreak

Miami Heat Reportedly Sign Recent Toronto Raptors Player

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Miami Heat will sign Malik Williams.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors center Malik Williams (35) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Malik Williams is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games (two starts) for the Toronto Raptors.

He finished the season with averages of 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 26.5% from the field 20.0% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Williams was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.

On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Williams will sign a deal with the Miami Heat.

Via Scotto: "The Miami Heat have agreed to a deal with Malik Williams, league sources told @hoopshype. Williams spent last season with the Toronto Raptors after being called up from Sioux Falls in the G League."

Willams spent a lot of time in the G League.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (24 starts).

The 26-year-old also appeared in nine Showcase Cup games.

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reported more details.

Via Chiang: "The Heat added center Malik Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract. Heat's training camp roster is now at 20 players -- one under the 21-player preseason maximum."

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Since 2020, the Heat have made the NBA Finals twice.

