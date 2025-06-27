Miami Heat Reportedly Sign Talented Center
Vladislav Goldin played five seasons of college basketball.
He finished his final year at Michigan.
After going undrafted on Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Goldin will sign a two-way deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Charania: "Michigan 7-footer Vlad Goldin has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN."
Goldin finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field in 37 games.
In addition to Michigan, the 24-year-old also spent time at Texas Tech and Florida Atlantic.
Via Naveen Ganglani of Five Reasons Sports: "Vlad Goldin. Repped by Klutch. 16.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 spg, 1.4 bpg, 60.7% FG, 33.3% 3P in 37 games. 69.3% at the rim in half-court, 79.4% from dunker spot, and 57.4% in post-ups. 33.3% on 1.0 3PA/game as a senior, and 73.1% from the FT line. 52.8% on hook shots/runners."
The Heat have an outstanding history of developing undrafted players.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Michigan’s Vlad Goldin’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine:
7’0" barefoot, 253.4 lbs with a 7’5 ¼" wingspan and 9’3” standing reach
Russian big definitely has the size/length/reach/bulk to battle with NBA bigs from day one."
The Heat finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They were the first 10th seed to ever reach the NBA playoffs (after winning their way through the play-in tournament).
However, the Heat got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.