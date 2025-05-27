Miami Heat Are Favorites To Trade For Former NBA All-Star
DeMar DerRozan is still one of the best shooting guards in the NBA at 35.
He finished his first season with the Sacramento Kings averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
According to Bovada, the Miami Heat are the favorites to trade for DeRozan (if Sacramento moves him).
Via NBACentral: "The Miami Heat are the favorites to land DeMar DeRozan, per @BovadaOfficial
Miami Heat: +145
Los Angeles Lakers: +220
Toronto Raptors: +375
Denver Nuggets: +375
Philadelphia 76ers: +525"
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They were able to get into the NBA playoffs after beating the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.
That said, the Heat got swept in the first round (by the Cleveland Cavaliers).
Via Hot Hot Hoops: "As a former strong advocate for DeMar DeRozan in a Heat jersey, he doesn’t move the needle anymore for THIS roster.
I felt like the potential chemistry between he and Jimmy, along with Bam/Herro still around, would’ve been an underrated move over the years
That ship has sailed."
DeRozan has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 16 NBA season.
He has made six All-Star Games.
@WadexFlash: "With Derozan being linked as a target for the Heat, this is the trade Miami should do this summer:
Miami receives: Demar Derozan and Jonas Valančiūnas
Sacramento receives: Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson, Kyle Anderson and 2 second round picks
First round picks are off the table."