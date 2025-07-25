Miami Heat Sign Intriguing 24-Year-Old Guard
The Heat have signed Myron Gardner.
Myron Gardner spent the 2024-25 season playing for the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.
He had averages of 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 34 games (16 starts).
On Friday, he signed a deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Chris Haynes: "Free agent guard Myron Gardner has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat on a two-way contract, his agent Jake Cohen of Iconic Sports Management tells me."
Gardner played his college basketball for Georgetown and Little Rock.
He had averages of 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 54 college games.
