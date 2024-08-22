Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Reacts To NBA 2K25 Rating
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Thursday, NBA 2K revealed that Adebayo will be rated as an 88 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25).
Following the news, Adebayo sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 4,000 likes and 190,000 impressions in one hour.
Via Legion Hoops: "Bam Adebayo received an 88 overall from NBA2K25
No way he’s under a 90, that’s crazy."
Adebayo wrote: "Please tell me the fro is gone at least 🫠"
While many Heat fans likely believe that Adebayo should be higher, his reaction shows that he is having fun with the rating.
Adebayo had another excellent season where he made his third NBA All-Star Game.
He also won his second Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The 27-year-old was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He has career averages of 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 488 regular season games.
Since the 2020 season, Adebayo has helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice and Eastern Conference finals three times (he has appeared in 74 NBA playoff games).