Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Sends Out Viral Post On X After USA-Puerto Rico Game
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in France.
On Saturday, Team USA defeated Puerto Rico by a score of 104-83, and they are now a perfect 3-0 in their first three games of the tournament.
Adebayo finished his day with three points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 1/3 from the field in 18 minutes of playing time off the bench.
After the game, he sent out a post on X that went viral.
His post had over 80,000 likes and 2.5 million impressions in two hours.
The Heat wrote: "Our guy @Bam1of1 finishes the W with:
🔥 3 PTS 🔥 5 REB 🔥 3 AST 🔥 2 STL"
Adebayo responded: "Y’all didn’t have to post my quadruple single 😭"
Team USA has so much talent that each game is much different.
For reference, Adebayo had been coming off a game where he led the team with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/10 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Adebayo is one of the best all-around players in the NBA and has spent his entire seven-year career with Miami.
The former Kentucky star finished last season with averages of 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He has helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice since 2020.