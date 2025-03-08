Miami Heat Star Fined $50,000 Before Bulls Game
On Friday night, the Miami Heat lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 106-104.
Bam Adebayo finished the loss with 29 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the NBA announced that Adebayo had been fined $50,000.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "The NBA announces that “Bam Adebayo has been fined $50,000 for making inappropriate contact with and directing profane language toward a game official” after the end of last night’s loss to the Timberwolves."
Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He is in his eighth season (all with Miami).
Via X User @WadexFlash: "Bam Adebayo in his last 6 games:
29 PTS - 13 REB - 4 AST
34 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST
19 PTS - 15 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST
18 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST
20 PTS - 9 REB - 3 AST
Carrying the offense while anchoring an entire defense, get this man some help this summer."
With the loss to Minnesota, the Heat dropped to 29-33 in 62 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in Miami.