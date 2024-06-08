Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Makes Cryptic Statement About NBA Future
On Friday evening, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was in attendance at the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings in California.
During the game, Butler was interviewed by Spectrum SportsNet and one of his comments got a lot of attention on social media (h/t Nikki Kay).
Butler: "For some reason, 22 just looks good in purple and gold."
Butler was seen embracing Cameron Brink after the game (who wears 22 for the Sparks), but many fans took notice of the comments because he wears the same number.
While Butler was also wearing Brink's jersey, it's possible he was making a cryptic comment about his own career.
Many thought that Butler would finish his career in Miami (which is still very possible).
However, he only has one more year left on his contract before a player option for the 2026 season.
Now that he is eligible for an extension, rumors have begun to swirl about how the situation unfolds.
The Heat are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Boston Celtics (in five games).
Butler got injured and did not appear in the series.
He has been with the franchise for five seasons and led them to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times).
Whenever stars get mentioned in rumors, the Lakers are always one of the first teams that get brought up.
That said, Butler actually playing for the Lakers one day seems like a long shot.