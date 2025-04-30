Miami Heat Star Kevin Love Makes Clear Decision On NBA Future
Kevin Love is one of the most accomplished NBA players of his era.
While he is far from his prime at 36, the former UCLA star is still a valuable veteran for the Miami Heat.
He finished this past year with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Considering Love will turn 37 before the start of the 2025-26 season, questions about his future in the NBA would be fair.
However, the future Hall of Famer made his plans clear when he met with the media on Wednesday.
Via AP NBA Writer Tim Reynolds: "Kevin Love has made clear that he is coming back next season, if anyone was wondering about his status going forward."
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
He has spent 17 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Heat).
Via Dan Wokie of The Los Angeles Times: "Kevin Love’s had a Hall of Fame career but his real legacy will be the role he and some of his contemporaries played in normalizing human emotion and vulnerability in the NBA."
The 2016 NBA Champion has career averages of 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 952 games.
Via @HeatNationCom: "REPORT: Kevin Love has made clear that he is coming back next season and won't be retiring 🙌"
The Heat lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.