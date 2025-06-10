Miami Heat Star Kevin Love Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Kevin Love has spent the last three seasons playing for the Miami Heat.
The future Hall of Famer finished this past year with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
On Tuesday, Love made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had 6,000 likes in one hour.
Love wrote: "Can’t believe it has been 2 years already. Happy Birthday to my little gemini baby. Dada loves you more than you could ever imagine. ❤️🎂🎈"
Love is no longer in his prime at 36, but he is still among the most notable players in the league.
He has 3.5 million followers on Instagram.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times (on April 28): "Kevin Love’s had a Hall of Fame career but his real legacy will be the role he and some of his contemporaries played in normalizing human emotion and vulnerability in the NBA."
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has played 17 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Heat).
The 2016 NBA Champion has career averages of 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 952 games.
As for the Heat, they reached the 2025 NBA playoffs by winning two play-in tournament games.
However, they got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.