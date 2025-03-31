Miami Heat Star Remains Out Indefinitely
On Monday night, the Miami Heat will play the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, the Heat will remain without Andrew Wiggins.
The 2022 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via The Miami Heat (on Sunday): "#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction), Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring tendinopathy) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Wizards."
Before the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that Wiggins remains without a timetable to return.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Asked today about Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) potentially being back sooner rather than later, Spoelstra said, "I don’t have any timetable on it. But he’s definitely making some progress." Asked if Wiggins would be back by end of regular season, Spoelstra,"I don’t have an update.""
Wiggins was traded to the Heat (via the Golden State Warriors) last month.
He is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 15 games with Miami.
Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins joins LeBron & Bosh as the only Heat players to have a single quarter with:
20+ PTS
100% FG"
The Heat are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-41 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Wizards, the Heat visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.