Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Reacts To Pat Riley News
On Monday, the Miami Heat made a big announcement about Pat Riley.
The NBA legend has been the team's president since the 1996 season and was also their coach when they won the 2006 Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Via The Miami Heat: "From now on we'll be playing on “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center”
We’ll be dedicating our court and honoring Pat on Opening Night as he goes into his 30th season."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Heat guard Tyler Herro.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 90,000 impressions.
Herro wrote: "🔥🔥"
Many fans reacted to Herro's post.
@endokakashi: "You gotta make him proud he believes in you"
@HeatvsHaters: "Tyler approves"
@JaimeJaquezMuse: "Well deserved. You’re gonna follow in his foot steps
✅ Kentucky Guard
✅ Hall of Fame"
@_HeatIn5: "Your best bball is ahead of you! 🔥"
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats.
He finished last year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Heat will open up the regular season on October 23 when they host the Orlando Magic in Miami.
Since the 2020 season, they have made the Eastern Conference finals three times (and the NBA Finals twice).
That said, the Heat's last title came in 2013.