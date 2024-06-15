Miami Heat Still Owe Key Player $93 Million
Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Miami Heat).
The former Kentucky star had another productive year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Herro signed a massive four-year, $120 million contract that kicked in this past year.
He was paid $27 million for the 2023-24 season, so the Heat still owe Herro $93 million over the next three years.
Since Herro is only 24, it's possible that he is still getting better as he enters the prime years of his career.
Based on how he has played so far, the Heat may be in a good spot with him on the books at that number.
In addition, they could likely move Herro if they are ever able to pull off a trade for a superstar.
The only cause for concern would be Herro's recent injury history.
He has never played more than 67 regular season games.
Herro has career averages of 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 regular season games.
The Heat have made the NBA playoffs in all five seasons that he's been with the franchise, and Herro has appeared in 46 playoff games (11 starts).
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round.