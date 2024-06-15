Fastbreak

Miami Heat Still Owe Key Player $93 Million

The Miami Heat still owe one of their best players $93 million.

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Miami Heat).

The former Kentucky star had another productive year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up to play the Boston Celtics in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up to play the Boston Celtics in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Herro signed a massive four-year, $120 million contract that kicked in this past year.

He was paid $27 million for the 2023-24 season, so the Heat still owe Herro $93 million over the next three years.

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and forward Caleb Martin (16) react after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and forward Caleb Martin (16) react after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Since Herro is only 24, it's possible that he is still getting better as he enters the prime years of his career.

Based on how he has played so far, the Heat may be in a good spot with him on the books at that number.

In addition, they could likely move Herro if they are ever able to pull off a trade for a superstar.

The only cause for concern would be Herro's recent injury history.

He has never played more than 67 regular season games.

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Herro has career averages of 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 regular season games.

The Heat have made the NBA playoffs in all five seasons that he's been with the franchise, and Herro has appeared in 46 playoff games (11 starts).

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

