Miami Heat Still Owe Player Over $200 Million
Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the NBA.
The Miami Heat star is coming off his eighth season in the league where he averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 78 games.
While Adebayo had another strong year, the Heat got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After trading Jimmy Butler (in February), they will now enter an offseason filled with a lot of uncertainty.
Adebayo also has a lot of money left on his contract.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Bam Adebayo is set to make $202.4 million over the next four years with the Heat:
2025-26: $37.1 million
2026-27: $51 million
2027-28: $55.1 million
2028-29: $59.2 million (player option)
Miami’s direction will be one to closely monitor this offseason."
Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentcuky.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 567 games.
The two-time All-Star has helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times) in that span.
At just 27, Adebayo is in the prime of his career.
Therefore, it's very possible that he ends up being worth the massive amount of money he is still owed.