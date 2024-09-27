Miami Heat Still Owe Terry Rozier A Lot Of Money
Terry Rozier is coming off a year where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
The Heat acquired Rozier in a trade during the middle of the season.
Via The Charlotte Hornets on January 23: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired a 2027 first-round draft pick and guard Kyle Lowry from the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Terry Rozier."
Rozier finished his season with averages of 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 61 games.
He was a big addition for Miami, but he also has two more years on his contract that will pay him over $50 million.
Next season, the former Louisville star will be paid just under $25 million.
If Rozier is able to put up similar numbers next season, then he will be worth every dollar.
That said, considering he is (at best) the fourth option on the Heat, Rozier will need to be extra efficient to make the trade (and money) worth it.
For Heat fans, there is excellent reason to believe that Rozier will be able to produce.
Rozier has spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.
The 30-year-old has also appeared in 50 NBA playoff games (19 starts).