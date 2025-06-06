Miami Heat Veteran Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Duncan Robinson has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with the Miami Heat.
He finished this past year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Heat are looking to move the former Michigan star.
Via Sidery: "The Heat are looking to trade Duncan Robinson’s $19.8 million expiring contract.
Miami or another team acquiring Robinson’s partially-guaranteed contract could waive him by July 8th to save $10 million.
If Miami decides to chase a star, Robinson’s contract helps out a lot, too."
Robinson has proven to be a valuable shooter over his career.
The 31-year-old has career averages of 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 423 games.
Over his tenure with the franchise, they have made the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).
Via NBA G League (in 2024): "HISTORY! In addition to dropping 30 PTS on 7 made threes in a @MiamiHEAT win, Duncan Robinson became the fastest in NBA history to reach 1,000 career made threes. #GLeagueAlum 🔥 🙌"
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They reached the NBA playoffs by winning two games in the play-in tournament.
That said, the Heat got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.