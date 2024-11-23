Miami Star Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Mavs Game
On Sunday, the Miami Heat will host the Dallas Mavericks in Florida.
Before the game (on Saturday), Jimmy Butler missed practice due to an illness.
Butler is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Mavs because of an illness. Butler missed practice today.
Also, Josh Christopher (G League) and Dru Smith (knee bone bruise) ruled out.
Keshad Johnson is on his way from Sioux Falls to join Heat for tomorrow's game."
The Heat are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.
They are coming off a 106-89 victory over the Philadlephia 76ers (at home).
Butler had 30 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following Dallas, the Heat will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.
As for the Mavs, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following Miami, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Georiga.