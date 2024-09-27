Michael Beasley Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics held media day earlier this week.
The Celtics (and Denver Nuggets) are the first teams to open up training camp since they are going overseas to Abu Dhabi for two preseason matchups on October 4 and 6.
Following media day, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 1,500 comments.
Tatum captioned his post: "Year 8 🤯🙏🏽"
One person who left a comment was former NBA star Michael Beasley.
Beasley wrote: "DJ look like “ I said where my teeth dammit “"
Beasley is one of the most popular basketball players to never make an All-Star Game.
Therefore, fans will likely love seeing him interact with Tatum on social media.
The former Kansas State star spoke about Tatum (via The OG's Show) earlier this year.
Beasley: "Jayson Tatum. He tall, he athletic and he understand early how to play on the floor. He understands footwork, he understands double pumps, he understands how wide his shoulders are."
He also said that Tatum could play as long as LeBron James (who is going into this 22nd season).
Beasley most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Over 11 years, he spent time with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
As for Tatum, the 2024 NBA Champion has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Celtics.