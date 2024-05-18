Michael Malone's Brutally Honest Statement About Anthony Edwards Before Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves got off to a 2-0 start to the series, and then the Nuggets won three games in a row.
Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 6 (in Minnesota) by a score of 115-70 to tie up the series at 3-3.
One of the biggest storylines of the series has been the play of Anthony Edwards, who has blossomed into arguably a top-ten player in the NBA.
On Saturday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone met with the media and shared a very honest quote about Edwards.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Michael Malone on Anthony Edwards and the different matchups the Nuggets have thrown at him: “He’s proven to be unguardable.”"
Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range through the first six games of the series.
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is in his fourth season in the league.
This is already his third time in the NBA playoffs, but it's his first time making it out of the first round.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Game 7 would be on Monday in Oklahoma City.