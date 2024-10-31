Fastbreak

Michael Malone Makes Honest Statement About Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke about Nikola Jokic.

Ben Stinar

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with the Western Conference MVP Trophy and head coach Michael Malone after winning against the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with the Western Conference MVP Trophy and head coach Michael Malone after winning against the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets (in overtime) by a score of 144-139.

Nikola Jokic had another incredible game with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field in 41 minutes.

Via The NBA: "JOKER BEING JOKER

29 PTS
18 REB
16 AST

Joins Oscar Robertson (2x) as the only players in NBA history to reach this stat line!"

After the game, head coach Michael Malone spoke about Jokic (h/t HoopsHype).

Malone: "I'm so happy I get to coach Nikola because I can't imagine game-planning for guarding that guy."

Jokic is now averaging 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 55.0% from the three-point range.

The Nuggets (2-2) lost their first two games of the season but are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following their victory over the Nets, the Nuggets will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwovles at the Target Center.

After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 playoffs (in seven games).

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game seven against the Minnesota Timberwolves of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).

The three-time MVP has career averages of 21.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 679 games.

