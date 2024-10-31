Michael Malone Makes Honest Statement About Nikola Jokic
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets (in overtime) by a score of 144-139.
Nikola Jokic had another incredible game with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field in 41 minutes.
Via The NBA: "JOKER BEING JOKER
29 PTS
18 REB
16 AST
Joins Oscar Robertson (2x) as the only players in NBA history to reach this stat line!"
After the game, head coach Michael Malone spoke about Jokic (h/t HoopsHype).
Malone: "I'm so happy I get to coach Nikola because I can't imagine game-planning for guarding that guy."
Jokic is now averaging 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 55.0% from the three-point range.
The Nuggets (2-2) lost their first two games of the season but are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following their victory over the Nets, the Nuggets will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwovles at the Target Center.
After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 playoffs (in seven games).
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
The three-time MVP has career averages of 21.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 679 games.