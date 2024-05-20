Michael Malone Rips Reporter After Denver Nuggets Lose Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Colorado for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets had led by as many 20 points, but lost the game by a score of 98-90.
They will now head home for the offseason, while the Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.
After the game, head coach Michael Malone had a viral interaction with a reporter (h/t Hoop Central).
Reporter: "How hard is it just absorb a loss like this after going ahead by 20?"
Malone: "The seasons over. That's what's hard. F**k being up 20. The seasons over. You don't understand that. The seasons over. It's hard. Stupid a** questions."
The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray, who finished with 35 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
They have one of the most talented rosters in the league and will likely be a contender for many years to come.
The Nuggets had been coming off another excellent regular season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Last season, the Nuggets won the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Malone has been at the helm for each of the previous nine seasons.