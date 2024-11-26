Michael Malone Sounds Off On Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray After Nuggets-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets got blown out on their home floor by the New York Knicks (145-118).
After the game, head coach Michael Malone publicly challenged his two best players (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Reporter: "Do you look to your leaders in that situation? Your leaders on the court."
Malone: "Russell Westbrook, he's vocal, but we need more than Russell Westbrook. I need Nikola Jokic. I need Jamal Murray. I need guys that have been here in that starting lineup to be vocal. Tonight, we got embarrassed."
Malone is one of the best in the NBA and has been at the helm for both Murray and Jokic's entire career.
Therefore, they will likely respect and respond to the challenge from their NBA Champion head coach.
Jokic finished the loss with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal.
Murray put up 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal.
The Nuggets also struggled to contain the Knicks in any way on the defensive end.
Via Knicks PR: "The Knicks have tied a franchise record with 45 assists tonight at Denver."
With the loss, the Nuggets fell to 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-4 in the nine games they have played at home in Denver.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 in ten games on the road.