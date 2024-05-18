Michael Malone's Viral Quote After Denver Nuggets Lose Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minneosta Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets had a chance to close out the series, but they got blown out by a score of 115-70.
After the game, head coach Michael Malone met with the media (h/t the NBA), and one his quotes got a lot of views on social media.
Malone: "Those are the two greatest words in sports... Game 7. So hopefully are guys in front of an amazing crowd will be ready to go and we have the intangibles the way we have had them for the last three games prior to tonight."
The Nuggets shot just 30.2% from the field and 19.4% from the three-point range.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the team with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 7 against the Timberwolves will be on Sunday (in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday (in Dallas).
Last season, the Nuggets won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.