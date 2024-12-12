Fastbreak

Michael Porter Jr. Gets Honest About Denver Nuggets Struggles

Michael Porter Jr. met with the media after practice.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and center DaRon Holmes II (14) on the bench in the second half against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are one of the most notable teams in the NBA.

Despite being 12-10 in their first 22 games, the team has clearly underachieved to start the 2024-25 season.

After Thursday's practice, Michael Porter Jr. met with the media.

He made honest comments about the team's start to the season.

Porter Jr. (via DNVR Sports): "To have a winning record is nice, but we definitely need to be more consistent winning. We've had a couple bad streaks of losing this year... Sometimes you need some tension and a you need a wake up call."

Porter Jr. is in his seventh season with the franchise.

The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Nov 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are coming off a strong showing against the Atlanta Hawks.

They won by a score of 141-111, and Porter Jr. finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 12/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

On Friday night, the Nuggets will resume action when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Colorado.

They have gone 6-4 in ten games at home.

Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 290 games.

