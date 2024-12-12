Michael Porter Jr. Gets Honest About Denver Nuggets Struggles
The Denver Nuggets are one of the most notable teams in the NBA.
Despite being 12-10 in their first 22 games, the team has clearly underachieved to start the 2024-25 season.
After Thursday's practice, Michael Porter Jr. met with the media.
He made honest comments about the team's start to the season.
Porter Jr. (via DNVR Sports): "To have a winning record is nice, but we definitely need to be more consistent winning. We've had a couple bad streaks of losing this year... Sometimes you need some tension and a you need a wake up call."
Porter Jr. is in his seventh season with the franchise.
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Nuggets are coming off a strong showing against the Atlanta Hawks.
They won by a score of 141-111, and Porter Jr. finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 12/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
On Friday night, the Nuggets will resume action when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Colorado.
They have gone 6-4 in ten games at home.
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.
His career averages are 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 290 games.