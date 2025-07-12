Michael Porter Jr. Makes Feelings Clear After Brooklyn Nets Trade
Michael Porter Jr. is a very talented forward who spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.
That said, the Nuggets have now traded the 2023 NBA Champion to the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Nuggets.com (on July 8): " The Denver Nuggets have acquired Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round draft pick, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."
The Nets recently posted a video of Porter Jr.
Porter Jr.: "Just want to let ya'll know I'm excited to be here. I'm gonna give you guys my all. I'm gonna help try and lead this team. I'm excited, so let's get it."
Porter Jr. finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report: "Count me among those who thinks Michael Porter Jr. became underrated over the last couple years, but Denver shedding almost $20 million in 2025-26 salary and adding a similar shooter without the injury history and with a little more playmaking pop is almost a no-brainer."
The Nets are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Etienne Catalan: "Michael Porter Jr. will wear No. 7 for the #Nets. Number last worn by Killian Hayes in 2025. #NBA"