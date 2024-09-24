Michael Porter Jr. Reacts To Trae Young's Instagram Post
Trae Young has become one of the most notable athletes in Atlanta history.
The former Oklahoma star is coming off another big season where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
On Tuesday, Young made a post to Instagram with recent stops in Atlanta.
Young captioned his post: "Feelin truly blessed🫶🏽"
One person to leave a comment was Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. wrote: "My guy"
Porter Jr. and Young were teammates on their high school AAU team.
Via Ballislife.com in 2019: "Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr were one of the deadliest AAU duos.. EVER.."
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire six-year career with Atlanta.
The three-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 games.
During the 2021 season, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.
As for Porter Jr., he was the 13th pick in the 2018 draft and has spent all six seasons with the Nuggets.
He finished last year with averages of 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 81 games.
In 2023, Porter Jr. helped the Nuggets win the NBA Championship.