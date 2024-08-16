Michael Rubin Sends Message To Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a summer where he competed in his first Olympics.
The 20-year-old led France to the Gold medal game where they lost to Team USA by a score of 98-87.
That said, not many people thought they would finish the 2024 Olympics with a Silver medal.
Wembanyama finished the final game with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the Olympics, the San Antonio Spurs star made a post to Instagram that had over 780,000 likes and 2,900 comments.
Wembanyama captioned his post: "It’s just the beginning…
Merci la France 🇫🇷 , merci aux supporters français 🇫🇷 .
Éternellement reconnaissant.
One person who left a comment was Michael Rubin.
Rubin's message had over 1,000 likes.
He wrote: "You played like a champion! Only time I’ve ever rooted against you! And when u play Sixers !Can’t wait to see kill it next season!"
Wembanyama continues to capture the attention of fans, players and everyone around the NBA.
He is coming off a stellar rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous five seasons, but they will be one of the most closely watched teams heading into the new season.