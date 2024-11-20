Fastbreak

Mikal Bridges Comments On Josh Hart's Instagram Post After Wizards-Knicks Game

Mikal Bridges commented on his New York Knicks teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the New York Knicks crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-106 (at home).

Josh Hart finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

After the game (on Tuesday), Hart made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in two hours.

Hart captioned his post: "Lately…"

One person who left a comment was his Knicks teammate Mikal Bridges.

He wrote: "Thanks for helping me up bro"

Mikal Bridges Comment
Mikal Bridges Comment / November 19

Bridges finished Monday's victory with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 7/14 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.

New York Knick
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With win, the Knicks improved to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In addition, the Knicks are 5-2 in the seven games they have played at home.

Hart is currently averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest while shooting 58.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.

He is in his third season playing for New York.

Josh Hart
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for Bridges, he is in his first year playing for New York after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets).

He is currently averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 14 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.