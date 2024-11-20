Mikal Bridges Comments On Josh Hart's Instagram Post After Wizards-Knicks Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-106 (at home).
Josh Hart finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Tuesday), Hart made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in two hours.
Hart captioned his post: "Lately…"
One person who left a comment was his Knicks teammate Mikal Bridges.
He wrote: "Thanks for helping me up bro"
Bridges finished Monday's victory with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 7/14 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
With win, the Knicks improved to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
In addition, the Knicks are 5-2 in the seven games they have played at home.
Hart is currently averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest while shooting 58.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
He is in his third season playing for New York.
As for Bridges, he is in his first year playing for New York after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets).
He is currently averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 14 games.