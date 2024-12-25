Mikal Bridges Does Something No Knicks Player Has Done In 40 Years
On Wednesday afternoon, Mikal Bridges led the New York Knicks to a 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
The former Villanova star exploded for 41 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 17/25 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes.
He also made Knicks history.
Via StatMuse: "Mikal Bridges today:
41 PTS
2 STL
2 BLK
17-25 FG
6-9 3P
The most points by a Knick on Christmas since 1984."
Bridges was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the offseason.
He got off to a slow start to his Knicks tenure but is still averaging 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Mikal Bridges scored 41 points today against the Spurs. He joins Bernard King (60) and Richie Guerin (40) as the only Knicks to score 40+ points on Christmas."
With the victory, the Knicks improved to 20-10 in their first 30 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will resume action on Friday night when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Via Bleacher Report: "MIKAL AND WEMBY GO OFF IN CHRISTMAS DAY BATTLE 😱🎄
Bridges: 41 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Wemby: 42 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK
Knicks pull out the close W 🗽"