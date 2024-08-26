Mikal Bridges Reacts To Chris Paul's Inspiring Instagram Post
Chris Paul is one of the smartest basketball players the game has ever seen.
He is known for his elite play-making ability and high basketball IQ.
Recently, Paul stopped by Alabama to speak to the school's football and basketball programs.
Following the trip, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram.
Paul captioned his post: "Appreciate the warm welcome,@alabamafbl! Had a great time talking to the football and basketball teams about my journey and what I’ve learned - falling in love with the process, meeting people where they are, family, responsibilities, and just the LOVE for the game!! Team sports teaches us to all play our part in making sure we achieve our collective goal, no matter what our personal journeys are!!"
One person who left a comment was his former teammate (Mikal Bridges).
Bridges wrote: "SET HUT ! Head ahhh .."
Paul and Bridges were teammates for part of three seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
They helped the franchise become one of the best teams in the league and reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
After part of two seasons in Brooklyn, he was traded to the New York Knicks over the summer.
Last year, Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Meanwhile, Paul is entering his first season with the San Antonio Spurs.