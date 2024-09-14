Mikal Bridges Reacts To New York Knicks Latest Signing
Landry Shamet was one of the best free agents available on September 14.
With training camp less than three weeks away, the New York Knicks announced that they have now signed Shamet to a contract.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Landry Shamet to an Exhibit 9 contract."
Shamet is coming off a season where he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.
Many people reacted to the news of Shamet signing with the Knicks, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Mikal Bridges.
Via New York Basketball: "Mikal Bridges on IG to newest Knick Landry Shamet: “🧀”
Bridges nickname for former Suns teammate Shamet is “Sham and Cheese”"
Bridges and Shamet were teammates on the Suns for two seasons.
Over the offseason, Bridges was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) to the Knicks.
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details about the Knicks signing Shamet.
Via Begley: "Landry Shamet gives Knicks shooting & the veteran depth that they didn’t have last season when injuries mounted. League sources familiar w/matter say being in winning environment was important to Shamet, so NYK had edge over other suitors. Shamet played w/Mikal Bridges in PHX. He is on a one-year deal with Knicks, as ESPN first reported. Club can have 21 players under contract in training camp and will need to get down to 15 guaranteed contracts by opening night."