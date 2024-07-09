Mikal Bridges Reveals Surprising Location When He Found Out About Knicks Trade
Mikal Bridges was recently traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks.
The former Villanova star had spent part of two seasons in Brooklyn.
Via New York Knicks PR on July 6: ".@nyknicks acquire Mikal Bridges and Keita Bates-Diop"
On Tuesday, Bridges met with the media for the first time since the trade.
He revealed that he was with Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane when he found out he was being traded (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Bridges: "I was actually with him. We was chilling by his little lake house, just chilling with his family and stuff, and then the news broke."
Bridges finished this past season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns over his six seasons in the NBA.
Following the trade from Brooklyn, Bridges made a post to Instagram that had over 87,000 likes.
Bridges captioned his post: "Where do i even start .. Brooklyn man i appreciate yall so much .. i will never forget the love and support when i first got traded here .. from never thinking i was gonna get traded from a place i called home for the last 5 years to everybody just embracing me was something i did not expect. You guys showed love from the beginning and honestly helped me expand my game even more. Obviously last year was tough and i hated that we and myself was letting yall down .. wish i could of been better for yall bc thats gonna be stuck with me for the rest of my life but sometimes thats just how life is. Gotta grow and learn when adversity hit. To my teammates, coaches, and the organization i think yall know how much love i have for you guys and that will never change. Got so many relationships that will never be broken. Yeah i feel like i chat a lot whenever i get traded but s**t man this is just how i really feel😭 and once again i got traded i was not a free agent idk what yall want me to do 😭😭 Love is always gonna be there BK"
The Knicks finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Eastern Confernce with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.