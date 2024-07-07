Mikal Bridges Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Nets-Knicks Trade
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced that they had traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Bridges spent part of two seasons in Brooklyn.
He averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 109 regular season games.
On Sunday, Bridges sent out a post to Instagram.
There were over 46,000 likes and 700 comments on his post in less than four hours.
Bridges captioned his post: "Where do i even start .. Brooklyn man i appreciate yall so much .. i will never forget the love and support when i first got traded here .. from never thinking i was gonna get traded from a place i called home for the last 5 years to everybody just embracing me was something i did not expect. You guys showed love from the beginning and honestly helped me expand my game even more. Obviously last year was tough and i hated that we and myself was letting yall down .. wish i could of been better for yall bc thats gonna be stuck with me for the rest of my life but sometimes thats just how life is. Gotta grow and learn when adversity hit. To my teammates, coaches, and the organization i think yall know how much love i have for you guys and that will never change. Got so many relationships that will never be broken. Yeah i feel like i chat a lot whenever i get traded but shit man this is just how i really feel😭 and once again i got traded i was not a free agent idk what yall want me to do 😭😭 Love is always gonna be there BK"
Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has played six seasons for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
The Knicks are already coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Therefore, the addition of Bridges will make them one of the teams that will have a legitimate chance to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.