Mikal Bridges Sends Out Viral Post On X After Blockbuster Trade
Mikal Bridges is coming off his sixth season in the NBA and his second playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The 27-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bridges has been traded from the Nets to the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: "The Nets have traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Following the news of the blockbuster deal, Bridges sent out a post on X that had over 39,000 likes and one million impressions in less than two hours.
Bridges wrote: "This is crazy lol"
Adding Bridges will arguably give the Knicks a top-five starting lineup in the NBA.
He has also played with Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo in college (at Villanova).
Bridges was initially the tenth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and spent part of four seasons with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to Brooklyn.
He helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals.
SNY's Ian Begley added more details about how the trade took place.
Via Begley: "The Mikal Bridges deal came together quickly after Bridges informed the Nets that he wanted to be a Knick. Bridges was prepared to sign with NYK and his side was prepared to use that leverage to keep other teams from trading for him, per SNY sources."