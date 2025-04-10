Mike Budenholzer Makes Honest Statement About Phoenix Suns Future
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 125-112.
The Suns have now been eliminated from play-in (and playoff) contention.
Via Blake Niemann of FOX 10 Phoenix: "Devin Booker and Mike Budenholzer walk off the floor as the Suns are officially eliminated from playoff contention."
Mike Budenholzer was hired over the offseason to help get the most out of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
With the season ending in a disappointing way, he was asked about his future after Wednesday's loss (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Reporter: "Have you been assured by Ishbia that you'll be back next year?"
Budenholzer: "No... It's raw. We just lost, it's been a tough season. There's been no conversations. We'll process this and we'll figure out how we can be better."
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-45 record in 80 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.
On Friday night, the Suns will resume action when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Shane Young of Forbes: "The Phoenix Suns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
With over $366 million in salaries and tax penalties combined, this is the most expensive team to *ever* miss the postseason."
The Suns had been coming off a season where they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.