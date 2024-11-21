Mike Budenholzer Makes Honest Statement After Knicks-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New York Knicks in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 138-122.
They are now in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and continue to play without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal).
After the latest loss, head coach Mike Budenholzer met with the media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Budenholzer: "We got a group that will stay together... Losing is hard. This league is hard. We gotta fight through it; we gotta compete our way through it... The competitiveness of our group has been in a good place when we were winning, and I would still say the same thing right now while we're struggling."
The Suns are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games (they are 5-3 at home in Arizona).
Via Underdog NBA: "Suns with Kevin Durant: 8-1, T-1st place in West
Suns without Kevin Durant: 1-6, dropped to T-8th place in West"
The good news for the Suns is that they will have the next five days off.
They will not play their next game until Tuesday evening when they remain at home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Budenholzer is in his first season at the helm for the Suns.
The two-time NBA Coach of The Year has also coached the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
During the 2021 season, he helped lead the Bucks to the NBA Championship (over the Suns).