Mike Conley's Viral Instagram Post After Minnesota Timberwolves Beat Nuggets
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 to win Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves are now headed to the Western Conference Finals to face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
After the big win, starting point guard Mike Conley made a post to Instagram that had over 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Conley finished Game 7 with ten points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 3/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Conley captioned his photos: "😤#GGFF"
Conley is in his second season with the Timberwolves, and finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
In addition to the Timberwolves, Conley has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies over 17 seasons.
He has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,101 regular season games.
Game 1 against the Mavs will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.