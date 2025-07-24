Mike Tyson Reveals His Greatest NBA Player Of All Time
Mike Tyson is one of the greatest athletes of all time.
The 59-year-old is still a household name (and recently boxed Jake Paul last November).
Recently, Tyson did an interview with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast.
He was asked (by O'Neal) to name the best basketball player of all time.
Tyson: "I'm a Jordan guy."
Many NBA fans reacted to Tyson's take on Jordan (via NBACentral).
@kienobifilms: "Mike Tyson saying MJ the GOAT? That’s legend recognizing legend."
@AfzalSaifi__: "Can’t argue with Iron Mike! 🐐🔥 MJ really changed the game forever."
@neekojenkins: "MJ is the only right answer. Can’t b the goat when u lost more than you won"
@trevor_law51095: "I’m a lebron Stan but it’s not that serious I mean everyone has their own opinion"
@JB24472024: "Undeniably.
Lebron is still chasing Michael Jordan even though he's played 7 more seasons"
@FireNico2025: "He’s right. Anyone over 40 who was around to watch both knows MJ clears"
@CapyPhillips: "Makes sense - Jordan was his era's pre-eminent player as Lebron is largely ours. You're usually greatly influenced by the players you watch, especially in your younger years."
Jordan played 15 total seasons for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
Over his 13 years with the Bulls, he won six NBA Championships (and won five MVP Awards).
His career averages were 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.