Miles Bridges Reacts To LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post
The Charlotte Hornets have had a tough few seasons.
That said, the roster is filled with young talent that is led by 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball.
While he has been unable to remain healthy, Ball is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA.
He finished last season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Saturday, Ball made a post to Instagram that had nearly 100,000 likes in less than one hour.
Ball captioned his post: "old shi LF vibes 🕺🏽🛸💕"
One person to comment on Ball's post was his teammate Miles Bridges.
Bridges wrote: "I’m sorry not sorry like Beyoncè"
Ball remains one of the most popular players in the NBA.
He has over 10 million followers on Instagram and one million on X.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 184 games.
On the other hand, Bridges finished last year with averages of 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Despite his strong play, the Hornets finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season (eight years ago).