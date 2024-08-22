Fastbreak

Miles Bridges Sends Instagram Story Message To LaMelo Ball

Miles Bridges wished his Charlotte Hornets teammate a happy birthday.

Ben Stinar

LaMelo Ball is one of the best young stars in the NBA.

Despite only appearing in 22 games last season, he still averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, Ball is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Many people have given him well wishes on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Miles Bridges.

Bridges (via his Instagram story): "Happy RTB day brotha love you gang 5L and after @melo"

Ball and Bridges have been teammates for all four seasons that Ball has been in the NBA.

Last year, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Over the summer, he agreed to a new deal with the Hornets (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Via Wojnarowski on July 6: "Free agent F Miles Bridges has agreed on a three-year, $75 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN."

Despite the two players being extremely talented, they have been unable to lead the Hornets to the NBA playoffs.

They are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.

The franchise has been unable to reach the playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).

If the Hornets can have a healthy season, they should be able to take a step forward next year.

