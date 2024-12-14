Milwaukee Bucks And Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports For NBA Cup
On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Hawks have ruled out Seth Lundy and Cody Zeller.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Trae Young are all probable.
Jalen Johnson is questionable.
As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and MarJon Beauchamp are all probable.
The Bucks come into the matchup after defeating the Orlando Magic (114-109).
Giannis Antetokounmpo had another dominant performance, putting up 37 points.
In addition, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and nine assists.
The Bucks have gone 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the east.
They have been one of the hottest teams in the league, going 8-2 over their last ten.
If the Bucks lost to the Hawks they will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Hawks, they defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 108-100 in their most recent game.
De'Andre Hunter led the team with 24 points and one rebound while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
If the Hawks lost to the Bucks, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
Whoever wins Saturday's showdown will face off against either the Houston Rockets or OKC Thunder on Tuesday (in Las Vegas).